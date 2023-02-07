Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has blamed the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) for the violence in Bihar’s Chhapra district.

He said that the people associated with RJD were allegedly involved in a brutal assault with three youth. One of the youth died and other two are battling for their lives in the hospital.

In a series of tweets, Modi alleged: “After the formation of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, castiest and communal incidents have increased in a big way. Bihar Police is scared of arresting RJD-supported criminals. They have become autocratic in Bihar. The state police is hesitating to act against them and so is the Chief Minister of Bihar.”

“The Chhapra incident had happened on Sunday and the main accused Vijay Yadav is absconding from the Bihar police so far. I demand from the Nitish Kumar government to arrest him and other accused immediately,” the BJP leader said.

The incident in Mubarakpur village under Manjhi police station took place on February 2 when some unidentified persons opened fire on the village head’s husband Vijay Yadav.

Following this incident, Vijay and his aides called three youth — Amitesh Singh, Rahul Kumar and Alok Kumar — in his chicken farm located at Sidharia Tola, tied their hands and legs, and brutally assaulted them.

Vijay suspected that Amitesh and his friends had allegedly fired at him on February 2 so he wanted to teach them a lesson. Following the brutal assault, the victims were admitted in the hospitals where Amitesh succumbed due to the injuries.

After the death of Amitesh, his family members and relatives attacked the house of Vijay Yadav and set it on fire. They also set ablaze houses of the entire village as well which belonged to Vijay and his supporters.

Following the incident, all male members of the supporters of Vijay Yadav fled from there fearing of being lynched by mob. The district administration had suspended the internet services to bring the situation under control.

