BJP-RSS using NRC, CAB to stoke communal passions: Yechury

Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) Any updation of the NRC beyond Assam would be “anti-people” with the BJP and the RSS endeavouring to use it to further their “divisive communal agenda” and ruin the country’s secular fabric by fomenting “terror and mistrust”, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said here on Thursday.

“The Narendra Modi-led BJP government is now harping on extending the NRC process to the entire country. This is uncalled for and it is being done to target certain sections of people polarise the society … Aand thereby consolidate the Hundutva vote bank.

“The BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh want to destroy the country’s secular fabric and further their divisive communal agenda by fanning terror and mistrust in the country,” Yechury said speaking at a function commemorating hundred years of the formation of the Communist Party of India at Tashkent, then a part of the USSR.

He lashed out against the BJP and other arms of the Sangh Parivar for building up communal passion on National Register of Citizens and the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Yechury pulled up the Bharatiya Janata Party for propagating its brand of Hindu nationalism by subverting the time-tested doctrine of Indian nationalism, that emanated from the days of the freedom struggle.

“The communal forces have increased their activities by leaps and bounds. Their endeavour is to fan communal passions,” he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said the saffron outfit has become the decider of who is an Indian citizen and who is not.

–IANS

ssp/vd