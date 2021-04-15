Amid the surge in Covid cases in the national capital, the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the city on Thursday offered to set up isolation centres at their schools and community centres.

The BJP-ruled civic bodies also said that they will run a sanitisation campaign in their areas during the weekend curfew and that they are fully prepared for every situation.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that in view of the increasing Covid cases in the city, all the three municipal corporations of Delhi will run a mega sanitisation campaign in the city.

Also present at the press conference were South Delhi Mayor Anamika Mithilesh, East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain, Leader of the House in South Delhi Municipal Corporation Narendra Chawla and Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee in North Delhi Corporation, Vijender Yadav.

Adesh Gupta said that in view of the increasing Covid cases, the three Mayors of Delhi have written to the Delhi government, stating that for the interests of the citizens, the municipal corporations are ready to set up isolation centres in their schools and community service centres.

“For Covid patients, 20 beds in Swami Dayanand Hospital of East DMC, 200 to 400 beds in Hindu Rao Hospital and Balak Ram Hospital of North DMC and 200 beds in Tilak Nagar Hospital and Kalka Hospital of South DMC can be arranged. The North DMC has requested the Delhi government to make the Hindu Rao Hospital a dedicated Covid hospital. The three municipal corporations of Delhi are fully prepared for every situation and they stand with the citizens,” Gupta said.

The Delhi BJP chief added that for the benefit of the citizens, the Delhi government can take whatever assistance it wants from the civic bodies, which will provide full support to Delhi government.

Gupta said that Corona cases are continuously increasing in Delhi and in this pandemic, all the three municipal corporations of Delhi stand with the people of the city.

“The world’s largest vaccination campaign is running under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which the civic bodies of Delhi are playing an important role,” Gupta said.

He also thanked all the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other corporation employees for their selfless service.

“During the sanitisation campaign during the weekend curfew, sanitation work will be carried out in all markets, streets and wards. Special arrangements have been made by the corporation to lift bio-medical waste in the areas where citizens are in home isolation so that they do not face any inconvenience,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

Gupta further stated that there are 130 Covid vaccination centers under the jurisdiction of the three municipal corporations which will be extended in the coming days so that the vaccination campaign can be expedited.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that in view of the increasing Covid cases, a high-level meeting was held in which the three civic bodies gave detailed information regarding their preparedness.

–IANS

ssb/arm