BJP national General Secretary and party incharge for Telangana Tarun Chugh on Wednesday ruled any out change in the state leadership of the party and clarified that there is no plan to appoint a new President for the state unit.

He denied reports in a section of media that the party central leadership is mulling to remove Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the party’s state President.

How will there be a change at this stage, asked Chugh. He made it clear that there will be no changes until the next election.

Assembly elections in Telangana are due to be held later this year.

There were reports in a section of the media that Union Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy will replace Sanjay Kumar as the party’s state President.

Speculations of a change in the leadership have been doing the rounds for some time. A section of leaders including MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy are unhappy with Sanjay Kumar’s leadership.

Last week, the central leadership of BJP had summoned the two leaders to Delhi. They had called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda. After their visit, Sanjay Kumar had also visited Delhi to meet the central leaders.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar also stated that there is no truth in the reports that there will be a change in the state leadership and alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had conspired to create a divide in the BJP.

On the allegation by Rajender’s wife Jamnuna that BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy was planning to assassinate her husband, he said the government should conduct a thorough probe.

The state BJP chief said efforts were being made to strengthen the party from the booth level. As part of this, party leaders were being trained at the mandal level.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar welcomed ‘Vistaraks’ who arrived in Telangana on Wednesday. As part of the programme ‘Mera booth sabse mazbooth’ aimed at strengthening the party across the country, around 650 Vistaraks from other states arrived in Telangana.

He welcomed Vistaraks at Secunderabad Railway Station. He tweeted that with the inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all of them will tour Telangana and engage in the work of strengthening the party at the polling booth level.

