Vellapally Natesan, the supreme leader of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP Yogam), took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that the BJP will form a government in Kerala, saying that “it is nothing but a wish” of the Prime Minister.

“It’s quite natural for political leaders to express their wishes,” said Natesan.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks after the BJP did quite well in the Assembly polls held in three north-eastern states.

Natesan played a significant role in formation of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) in 2015.

In the 2016 Kerala Legislative Assembly election, BDJS was part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and contested in 37 seats (out of 140) but won none. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Kerala, BDJS contested in four seats (out of 20) and won none. Party president Thushar Vellapally contested from Wayanad and finished an appallingly third with a mere 59,816 votes.

The SNDP Yogam represents the ‘powerful’ Ezhava community which is nearly 26 per cent of the state population, and Natesan is known for his ‘dilly-dally’ political statements.

20230304-173804