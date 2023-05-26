INDIA

BJP sabotaging Parliamentary convention & Constitution: Congress

Amid the controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Friday once again hit back at the BJP, saying that it is the ruling party which is sabotaging the Parliamentary conventions and the Constitution of the country.

Speaking to the media here, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said: “The BJP is entirely sabotaging the traditions of the country.”

Pointing out the traditions of Parliament, the Congress leader said “the President of India is the part and parcel of the Parliamentary system and the Parliament”.

“They are totally ignoring the President (Droupadi Murmu), who is the first woman tribal President. Then, they are blaming the Congress and the entire country is witnessing that the BJP is sabotaging the Parliamentary conventions and even the Constitution of India. They don’t have a moral right to criticise Congress for boycotting the inauguration of Parliament,” Venugopal said, slamming the BJP.

His remarks came after the BJP slammed the Congress for its stand to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new four-storey Parliament building on May 28.

The issue snowballed into a major controversy, with the opposition parties arguing “President Murmu (head of the state) and not PM Modi (head of the government), should perform the inauguration”.

