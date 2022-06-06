The BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha will organise a three-day training programme for its workers in the last week of this month in Haryana’s Gurugram.

Sources said that the session will be attended by national office-bearers of the BJP SC Morcha, state presidents, state in-charges and heads of the training programme of state units.

Last week Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya reviewed the preparations for the three-day national training camp to be held from June 24 to June 26.

Sources said that through these training programmes the saffron party is trying to establish a connection with the cadre who have joined recently.

“If a person is not ideologically connected with the party then the way he joined he may leave also. By explaining our ideological commitment, we will try to ensure that he stays in the party forever by inculcating BJP’s values and culture,” the sources said.

It is learnt that a similar training programme for all the morchas (wings) and main organisations will also be held to prepare the BJP for the upcoming Assembly polls and 2024 general elections. A senior BJP leader said that trained workers help in the growth of the party in new areas and sections of the society.

Last month, the BJP women wing held a training programme for its cadre with a three-day session in Bhopal. With an objective to train its workers to work in the interest of the nation as per the ideology of the party, the BJP youth wing had also conducted a three-day training workshop of its important functionaries in Dharamsala in May.

After national training, those who got trained with party ideology and history and about various works of the Narendra Modi government will further train the party workers at ground level across the state. The BJP SC Morcha state units will conduct training sessions further at the state and district levels.

