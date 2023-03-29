BJP have sought suggestions its MPs for a month long programme to celebrate completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

According to a source, BJP MPs have been asked to submit a detailed plan – be it yatra, outreach programme, gathering or any other event they would like to do. The plan will be executed between May 15 and June 15. Details will be submitted to Prime Minister Modi and party President J.P. Nadda.

“The purpose is to know the ground reality ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The conclusion will include feedbacks and other inputs that are required to win the Lok Sabha elections,” added the source.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a parliamentary party meeting, asked party MPs to “focus” on social work. “The traditional way of doing politics is changing. So, do social work and the politics will follow,” he suggested

