The BJP’s Bihar wing came up with a poster on Monday to differentiate between it and the Mahagathbandhan on the basis of Hindu and anti-Hindu ideology.

The poster was placed on the main gate of the BJP office in Patna and mentioned “Fark Saaf Hai” with the photographs of BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Samrat Chaudhary, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Sushil Kumar Modi and other leaders on the one side and the photographs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar education minister Chandrashekher Yadav on the other side.

The publishers of the poster are Ashok Kumar and Love Kumar. They have maintained that the BJP leaders believe in Shri Ram and respect other religions while the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) believe in insulting the Hindu religion and holy books and respect other religions.

Education minister Chandrashekher Yadav had made objectionable statements about the Ramcharitmanas and still retained his post. It is an indication about how the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan think about the Hindu religion.

20230130-194802