BJP set for another easy victory in Gujarat, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that BJP will once again romp to power in Gujarat with 2/3 majority in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Expressing his confidence in the voters, he said the people will not get carried away by the false promises but will base their judgement on the development works carried out by the BJP till now.

Virtually addressing a gathering on the occasion of the first anniversary of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in office, Shah recalled that when Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the chief minister, the people were little apprehensive but he has proved everyone wrong and successfully completed one year.

Quoting a recent NITI Aayog report, he said Gujarat is number one in good governance in many aspects, may it be education, health or other sectors. He said that he continued the development work started by Narendra Modi as chief minister of the state.

In the BJP rule, the state has seen progress because law and order is in place, during the Congress rule, riots and curfew were common, blasts were common and so Gujarat never saw the development and progress.

Earlier in the day, Vedanta group had signed an MOU with the state government to invest Rs 1,54 lakh crore in Foxconn Semiconductor plant in Gujarat.

