INDIA

BJP set to break own records in Gujarat Assembly polls

NewsWire
0
0

The Bharatiya Janata Party was all set to break its records of winning in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

At around 10.55 a.m., the BJP was leading on 149 seats.

The Congress witnessed a steep fall and was leading only on 19 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in nine constituencies.

The BJP had set a target to break all previous records. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in each meeting was appealing to the voters to vote for the BJP and break all old records.

Party’s big faces like Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Harsh Sanghvi, Jitu Vaghani, Rishikesh Patel, Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor were leading in their respective Assembly seats.

Victory in Gujarat will make the BJP the only party other than the CPI(M) to have won seven straight Assembly polls. The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, had also won seven straight elections.

20221208-105204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Show cause notice to Andhra IPS officer for talking to media...

    Explosive gelatin sticks recovered from bus in Jammu

    LinkedIn top brand for hackers to steal people data via phishing

    Odisha to screen people arriving from 12 states