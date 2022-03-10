INDIA

BJP set to return in UP with handsome win aided with pro-incumbency

By NewsWire
0
0

Senior BJP leader Vijay Bahadur Pathak on Thursday said the party is set to “create history with a handsome win aided with pro-incumbency” in Uttar Pradesh.

“Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes, Yogiji’s tight grip on administration, and party’s organisation have done their best. I am sure, we are set for a handsome win and on the way to create history,” Pathak told IANS on the sidelines of the counting of votes going on since 8 a.m.

Pathak also said the party organisation carried out outreach programmes over the last one year in the run up to the polls, including ‘100 days 100 programmes’ talking about the government’s welfare schemes for poor to relevant sections of the society and in general preparing a favourable atmosphere for the party.

When asked about the manner in which the party carried out booth management, especially in view of the massive campaign launched by Samajwadi Party, perceived adverse impact due to farmers’ agitation and the opposition by Brahmin voters, he said, “It is necessary to talk about your good work, the welfare schemes to the beneficiaries. And for it, we need the organisational cadre.”

Pathak also dismissed allegations by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav about EVMs saying, “He has to say something. When we lost in Bengal, there was no talk of EVMs and now when UP has this situation, they raise this issue, why?”

According to ABP C-Voter exit poll, the ruling BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh with a tally of 236 seats. The BJP will, however, return to power with a reduced margin in the 403-member UP Assembly, with a loss of 89 seats compared to 325 seats in 2017, it had predicted.

20220310-105604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.