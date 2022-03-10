BJP set to return in UP with handsome win aided with pro-incumbency

Senior BJP leader Vijay Bahadur Pathak on Thursday said the party is set to “create history with a handsome win aided with pro-incumbency” in Uttar Pradesh.

“Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes, Yogiji’s tight grip on administration, and party’s organisation have done their best. I am sure, we are set for a handsome win and on the way to create history,” Pathak told IANS on the sidelines of the counting of votes going on since 8 a.m.

Pathak also said the party organisation carried out outreach programmes over the last one year in the run up to the polls, including ‘100 days 100 programmes’ talking about the government’s welfare schemes for poor to relevant sections of the society and in general preparing a favourable atmosphere for the party.

When asked about the manner in which the party carried out booth management, especially in view of the massive campaign launched by Samajwadi Party, perceived adverse impact due to farmers’ agitation and the opposition by Brahmin voters, he said, “It is necessary to talk about your good work, the welfare schemes to the beneficiaries. And for it, we need the organisational cadre.”

Pathak also dismissed allegations by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav about EVMs saying, “He has to say something. When we lost in Bengal, there was no talk of EVMs and now when UP has this situation, they raise this issue, why?”

According to ABP C-Voter exit poll, the ruling BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh with a tally of 236 seats. The BJP will, however, return to power with a reduced margin in the 403-member UP Assembly, with a loss of 89 seats compared to 325 seats in 2017, it had predicted.

