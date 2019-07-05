BJP sets 50 lakh membership target in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 6 (IANS) The Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target to enrol 50 lakh members as it launched its membership drive on Saturday.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the state-level BJP membership drive in Ekamra Assembly constituency in Bhubaneswar.

“In Odisha, we have launched the membership drive from Ekamra Assembly constituency. We have set a target to enrol 50 lakh members this time,” said Pradhan.

The saffron party aims to increase the membership from present 36 lakh to 50 lakh.

Pradhan said that the party would focus to enrol more youth and respectable people from the society.

He asked the party workers to plant at least five saplings in every booth and undertake the Swachh Bharat campaign across the state.

“@BJP4India is a party that is committed to serve the society, including people from the bottom of the pyramid. Urged people in Odisha to join #BJP and strengthen our efforts in fulfilling the aspirations of 130 Crore+ Indians,” tweeted Pradhan.

Notably, the BJP has emerged as the second largest party in the state by winning 23 seats in state Assembly in recently concluded elections. It also bagged eight Lok Sabha seats out of 21 in the state.

The vote share of the saffron party has increased significantly in the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

