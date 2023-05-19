INDIA

BJP should pressurise govt to withdraw DPR if it’s serious on Mhadei: Cong

NewsWire
0
0

Reacting to the apprehension expressed by the BJP over the Mhadei river issue, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Friday said if the party is serious about the matter, then it should pressurise its ‘Trouble Engine in Delhi’ to withdraw the approval given to the DPR of Kalsa Bhanduri Project.

The BJP on Thursday passed a resolution over the Mhadei issue saying the detailed project report (DPR) of Karnataka approved by the Central Water Commission has posed a threat to the existence of this river.

“The latest development, wherein the DPR of Karnataka pertaining to Mhadei river has been approved by the Central Water Commission, has posed a threat to the very existence of this river. This State Executive Committee strongly urges the state government to take all necessary steps to safeguard Goa’s lawful rights and interest in the water of the Mhadei river and reiterates its unflinching commitment and support to the state government in its fight to save the Mhadei river,” the BJP added.

“If the BJP in Goa is serious, it should pressurise its Trouble Engine in Delhi to withdraw the approval given to the DPR of Kalsa Bhanduri project and maintain status-quo,” Alemao said.

He said that the BJP Executive Committees resolution is completely political and lacks sincerity.

Both the BJP and the Congress in its manifesto for the elections in Karnataka had promised fulfillment of the Mhadei project to cater to the needs of farmers.

Goa and Karnataka are currently involved in a dispute over the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project across the water of Mhadei river at a central tribunal.

20230519-202803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After removal of Article 370, democracy reached grassroots in J&K: Shah

    Anti-CAA protests returns to northeast

    Team Rahul & Priyanka fail to make the mark

    ISIS says Ukraine war is a ‘divine punishment’ for the West