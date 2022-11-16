JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday charged the BJP’s top leadership with sidelining good leaders of the party, like Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari who is doing exceptional work in the country.

“Gadkari ji is a minister who is doing exceptional work in the country but the BJP top leadership are not liking him at all. Hence, they are sidelining him. The top leadership of BJP does not want any other leaders to flourish and develop their personality in the party.

“Recently, BJP has a committee where Gadkari Sahab was already in. The top leadership of BJP put him out of the committee. He is doing well in the country and leaders of other parties also appreciate his works,” Kushwaha said.

Deputy Chief Tejashwi Yadav had also praised Gadkari on Monday.

“Despite our differing ideologies, Nitin Gadkari is the only leader in the centre who works beyond politics. For him, the development of states and nation is first and other issues come secondary. If some more ministers like him comes at the Centre, developments of poor states like Bihar would take place with rapid speed,” Tejashwi Yadav had said during the inauguration of Koilwar-Arrah-Buxar four-lane road and laying the foundation stone of two-lane bridge on Sone river at Panduka village in Rohtas district.

