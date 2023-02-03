INDIA

BJP slams AAP for questioning ED over excise policy case

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP on Friday slammed the Aam Adami party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning the Enforcement Directorate’s supplementary chargesheet filed in connection with the excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP leader and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said, “Anyone trying to question the ED is trying to question the apex court. The judiciary has upheld that ED’s job is to mitigate corruption in the country. The way the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is questioning the ED, it is becoming clear that Arvind Kejriwal is with those who indulge in corruption. Kejriwal does not want corruption to end in this country.”

She also alleged that the ED chargesheet makes it clear that “AAP has an alliance with unregulated businesses”.

“The ED has proved through its investigation that AAP was indulging in corruption under the guise of liquor policy. Along with this, the agency also revealed that Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were also involved in this,” Lekhi said.

The court on Thursday took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against five individuals and seven companies in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy, which was withdrawn last year by the AAP government after a CBI probe was recommended into the matter.

20230203-191403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not in favour of total lockdown, but will impose if needed:...

    Special bottles to ring in the Festive Mood

    Govt orders probe into Tata Nexon EV fire incident

    Vigilance Bureau grills former deputy CM O P Soni