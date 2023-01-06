Union Minister and BJP leader, Meenakshi Lekhi has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and alleged that it was AAP’s conspiracy to stall the smooth functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House and therefore they created ruckus there.

Addressing media after the ruckus in MCD House, Lekhi said, “Section 33B(1) of the Municipal Corporation Act has been brought into action. Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena has exercised his power and nominated people, and Chairperson to the House. There was a conspiracy that AAP will not allow smooth functioning and thus they created ruckus.”

“The chaotic conditions witnessed today in the Municipal Corporation House would never have happened. A very shameful incident happened. This was done by those who have come to power by calling themselves ‘anarchists’. Arvind Kejriwal also calls himself ‘anarchist’,” the Union Minister added.

“When the oath of the nominated councillor started and when the presiding officer started running the House, one of the AAP members created chaos in the House. Women councillors were also misbehaved with,” she said.

In a joint press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also slammed the AAP and said, “The councillors like goons of the AAP refused to accept the paper during the proceedings. All of us MPs were also present there, but the proceedings of the House were turned into a black day by the goons of the AAP.”

Tiwari has alleged, “They (AAP) had come with full preparation. They had sharp weapons like blades, with which they attacked the BJP councillors. Many of them had come drunk. They had come with the intention of creating ruckus.”

Another BJP MP Parvesh Verma slammed the AAP, saying, “Two of our councillors — Anita and Inder Kaur were surrounded by AAP’s male councillors. Five of them jostled around Inder Kaur. With a sharp object, they struck her and she suffered a cut. When Anita came to her rescue, she also suffered a cut.”

The ruckus created amid the MCD Mayor elections at the Civic Centre on Friday before the commencement of voting.

According to reports, the members of the BJP and AAP were protesting inside the Civic Centre. The members could be heard pushing each other and also raising slogans inside the House.

Following huge protests by the BJP and AAP members, the MCD House was adjourned even before the commencement of voting for Mayoral polls.

