BJP slams AAP over arrest of Sisodia’ OSD for graft

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs two lakh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that traders were being targeted by the Kejriwal government.

Gopal Krishna Madhav, a senior Delhi government officer, was arrested on Thursday evening, two days before the election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

BJP’s Delhi unit tweeted: “OSD to Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in GST case. He was posted in Sisodia’s office since 2015. The total amount, however, was fixed at Rs 10 lakh. The Aam Aadmi Party government has been exploiting such traders, but Kejriwal has always maintained his silence.”

Reacting to the CBI action, Sisodia said: “I came to know that the CBI has arrested the one GST inspector while taking bribe. This officer was posted in my office as an OSD. The CBI should get him punished strictly. I have myself got many such corrupt officials arrested in the last five years,” he added.

–IANS

