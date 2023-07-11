The BJP in Uttar Pradesh has slammed the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for seeking support of opposition parties in opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The parties had demanded that the BJP government comes clean on the provisions of the UCC.

The state BJP’s minority wing chief Basit Ali said the AIMPLB was “creating an atmosphere” against UCC, even as the Law Commission was seeking suggestions.

“AIMPLB is approaching opposition parties, other religious communities and Muslims to mobilise them against UCC. The meeting of AIMPLB office-bearers with opposition parties raises questions on their intention,” Basit Ali said, adding that they were opposing it without understanding the matter.

“One thing is for sure that women across religions would benefit from UCC,” the BJP leader said.

The Samajwadi Party, which has been approached by the AIMPLB for support, however said the party had not decided on the subject yet.

“We have not decided anything yet,” said Shaqeel Nadvi, former minister and Samajwadi Party’s minority wing chief.

The Congress said it would speak up once the government bared its actual plan.

“Ahead of elections, all this would appear to be another attempt by the BJP to create an atmosphere for its political benefit, unless it clears as to how it intends to unveil the UCC and reveals the fine print of the whole arrangement,” said Congress spokesman Ashok Singh.

