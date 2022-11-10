The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday slammed the Congress for including 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler in the party’s Pradesh Election Committee for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

“Congress has a soft corner for the perpetrators of 1984 Sikh riots. They are always dear to the party’s high command because everything had happened on theirs orders.

“Tytler whose hands are painted with the blood of thousands of innocent Sikhs is in Delhi state election committee. This shows Congress cannot stay away from the criminals of 1984 riots,” BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told the media.

“Congress rubs salt on wounds of Sikhs of 1984 carnage by inducting Jagdish Tytler in their Delhi state election committee. It shows that they have no repentance of what Rajiv Gandhi and his team did in 1984,” another BJP leader and party spokesperson R.P. Singh tweeted.

The Congress on Thursday released a list of 20 members of Pradesh election committee for the MCD polls that also includes the name of Jagdish Tytler.

