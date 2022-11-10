INDIA

BJP slams Cong for naming Tytler in election committee for MCD polls

NewsWire
0
0

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday slammed the Congress for including 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler in the party’s Pradesh Election Committee for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

“Congress has a soft corner for the perpetrators of 1984 Sikh riots. They are always dear to the party’s high command because everything had happened on theirs orders.

“Tytler whose hands are painted with the blood of thousands of innocent Sikhs is in Delhi state election committee. This shows Congress cannot stay away from the criminals of 1984 riots,” BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told the media.

“Congress rubs salt on wounds of Sikhs of 1984 carnage by inducting Jagdish Tytler in their Delhi state election committee. It shows that they have no repentance of what Rajiv Gandhi and his team did in 1984,” another BJP leader and party spokesperson R.P. Singh tweeted.

The Congress on Thursday released a list of 20 members of Pradesh election committee for the MCD polls that also includes the name of Jagdish Tytler.

20221110-170602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Effect of Yaas intensifying in Bihar

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Video of star couple dancing together sends Internet into...

    Muslim scholars seek ban on singing ‘bhajans’, ‘Surya Namaskar’ in Kashmir...

    Has Japan become the fulcrum of resistance to China in the...