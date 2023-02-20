INDIA

BJP slams Congress for electing Jagdish Tytler as AICC member

The BJP on Monday came down heavily on the Congress for including Jagdish Tytler — an accused in the 1984 Sikh riots case — in the list of AICC members.

BJP National spokesperson Guarav Bhatia told media, “Jagdish Tytler, the leader who spread maximum hatred during 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has been made an elected member of AICC today. Not wrong to say that accused like Tytler who spread hatred, violate laws & indulge in the massacre are the spinal cord of Congress”.

“Will you please tell what message you want to send by making a person an elected member who has a name in the 1984 riots ,” he questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Seems Congress has no identity without Tytler, Bhatia said, adding that Rahul Gandhi and Jagdish Tytler are ‘do jism ek jaan’ (two bodies one soul).

Reacting on the Chandigarh raid, he said, “Investigation agencies are doing their work but Congress is feeling the pain now. This corruption case is related to Congress HQ.

Notably, Tainted Congress leader is officially back in Congress after his name was included in the delegates team of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in the plenary session scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh.

