The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan on Friday criticised the ruling Congress over the murder of a lawyer in Jodhpur, claiming the Ashok Gehlot government is busy with the Congress’ plenary session in Raipur instead of paying attention to the protests by the lawyers over the killing.

As lawyers have been protesting on the streets since the last five days, the BJP slammed the Ashok Gehlot government, saying “the attack on lawyers who are an integral part of the judicial system is unfortunate and worrying”.

Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, said that the incident of the murder of advocate Jugraj Chauhan in Jodhpur — the home district of Chief Minister Gehlot, has angered lawyers across the state.

“While they have boycotted the judicial work, the Congress government on the other hand is busy with the party’s plenary session in Raipur,” he said.

The BJP leader said that there have been continuous attacks on lawyers but the government is silent.

“Earlier, the failure of the state government also came to the fore in the case of advocate Hansraj Mavaliya in Sikar and Vijay Singh Jhorad in Sriganganagar,” he said.

Rathore said that before coming to power, the Congress had also announced the Advocates Protection Act.

“It is unfortunate that this announcement has been left on the papers of the public manifesto,” he said.

