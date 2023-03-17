INDIA

BJP slams Jitan Ram Manjhi for remarks on Ram

NewsWire
0
0

BJP leaders jumped on the gun to target Bihar’s former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who marred controversy with his comments that Ravana was superior to Ram.

“These days it has become a fashion to abuse Hindu religion, Hindu religious texts as well Hindu gods and goddesses. It is really condemnable the way RJD leader, Samajwadi Party leader and now Jitan Ram Manjhi is on and off making statements against Hindu gods which hurts the sentiments of common Hindu masses,” said Nikhil Anand, national general secretary of BJP OBC wing.

“They should better check their tongue. If they make a statement against Islam or any other religion, they will be honoured with ‘fatwa’. They are doing it in the name of liberalism, progressivism and to express the sentiment in favour of subalterns and to appease Muslims and their vote bank. In the name of secularism, they should not do anything to hurt the sentiments of Hindu masses. The BJP strongly condemns Manjhi’s statement,” Anand said.

20230318-020604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP sisters commit suicide by jumping in front of moving train

    Soldier commits suicide at LoC in J&K’s Kupwara

    Amid political slugfest, it’s a lonely battle for Kashmiri Pandits (IANS...

    Kejriwal lays down 10-point agenda to beautify Punjab cities