The BJP on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arving Kejriwal after a third letter of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar surfaced detailing the ‘deals’ done at AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot’s farmhouse with the consent of Delhi CM.

Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson of the BJP raised questions for Kejriwal to answer.

Speaking to IANS, Poonawalla “This is why Satyendra Jain has not been removed from the cabinet by Delhi CM Kejriwal despite the court not granting him relief… so that he can do extortion from inside the Tihar Jail. Imagine the number of people from whom money has been extorted. This is just one case.

“Rs 50 crore was taken for a Rajya Sabha seat, more money was demanded for the expansion of the AAM Aadmi Party in south. Now there is evidence of transactions made at Kailash Gahlot’s farmhouse. The car number, the mode of transaction has been given in detail. It is also clear that Mr. Kejriwal did attend the party of Sukesh. He was also in touch with Sukesh and all this was done at his behest.”

“Now Kejriwal must stop playing the victimhood card and allow a free and fair probe and that is only possible when the two ministers are asked to step down. Instead of playing this victimhood and diverting the attention, Kejriwal should tell what action he will take on ‘chaar yaar of corruption and bhrashtachar…’,” he added.

On being asked why Delhi CM was not sacking his “corrupt” minister, Poonawala said, “The reason why Kejriwal is not sacking any of them is because they will spill the beans against him.. that is why Kerjiwal is giving them protection by calling them ‘kattar immandar’.”

Earlier n a tweet, Poonawalla said, “Did Arvind Kejriwal attend Sukesh’s party? was money given at K Gehlot farmhouse ?Was ?10cr given as protection money ? Was ?50 cr given for Rajya Sabha.Was more money extorted for expansion of AAP in other states??”

