Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary slammed Janata (United) MP Lalan Singh for throwing ‘mutton-rice’ party in his constituency with a view to woo voters for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Chaudhary claimed that such a low level of politics can take place only in JD(U) in Bihar.

“Lalan Singh is telling the voters to vote for him and he will give them the mutton-rice party. JD(U) is doing such a low level of politics in the state. Lalan Singh is luring voters through mutton-rice and also distributing liquor. I have not seen such a political party in my life,” Chaudhary said.

“I want to ask Lalan Singh how low he would fall for votes. In the party of Nitish Kumar, mutton-rice and liquor distribution is taking place and such a thing is shameful in democracy. None of the political parties has made such an arrangement publically,” Chaudhary said.

Lalan Singh, who is also JD(U) national President, had reportedly organised a mutton-rice party in his home constituency Munger on Saturday where a large number of people turned out and it became uncontrollable. The local police had to baton charge to control the situation.

