The BJP on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish kumar after photographs showing Bahubali leader Anand Mohan, a former Bihar People’s Party MP convicted for murder, meeting his family members and supporters at his wife’s home went viral on social media.

BJP MLA and former state minister Nitin Navin slammed Nitish Kumar, saying that the difference in ‘Sushasan’ is clearly visible after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government.

Anand Mohan was convicted in the 1994 murder case of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah and the lower court had given him capital punishment. However, the decision was challenged in the high court which converted it into life imprisonment.

Anand Mohan, who is currently lodged in Saharsa district jail, came to the Patna district court for the hearing of a case a couple of days ago in police custody.

After the court hearing, he went to the house of his wife Lovely Anand located in Patliputra Colony where he had lunch. He also met his supporters there. Some photographs of Anand Mohan, Lovely Anand, their son Chetan Anand and supporters have gone viral on social media.

“Nitish Kumar has unleashed Jungle Raj and it is visible on the streets of Patna. How can a convicted person who is lodged in jail have lunch with his family members and meet his supporters? Nitish Kumar has beccme so helpless that he is letting convicted persons go out of jail,” Navin said.

“When Nitish Kumar was with the NDA, the criminals were in jail. Now that he is with the Mahagathbandhan, criminals are roaming freely on the streets, he added.

