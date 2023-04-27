Following the release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and BJP senior leader Vijay Kumar Sinha slammed the Nitish Kumar government for releasing criminals.

“If Anand Mohan Singh has completed the prison term, why is the Nitish Kumar government in a hurry to release him? It is a matter for the court to release convicted persons as per the law. Why did the Nitish Kumar government amend the law to benefit him and other criminals,” Sinha told IANS.

“The Nitish Kumar government released Anand Mohan in the morning hours at 3 a.m. on Thursday. Why were they in a hurry? Why were they so desperate to release him?” Sinha asked.

“The Bihar government has released 27 prisoners and plans to release 72 more. I am shocked with the moves of Nitish Kumar. Where does he want to take Bihar from here on?” Sinha said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar chief secretary Aamir Subhani claimed that the release of Anand Mohan happened as per the law. He has served a jail term of more than 15 years and also completed the Parihar of 7 years. So, he has spent 22 years in jail including Parihar.

“We have no objection to the release of any person but we are concerned about how criminals are being released. The Nitish Kumar government has released 26 more inmates apart from Anand Mohan and the majority of them are hard core criminals belonging to particular castes and communities. Nitish Kumar is working under the pressure of Lalu Prasad Yadav and releasing criminals in a bid to get benefits in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024,” Sinha said.

“The BJP believes in crime control at any cost and a campaign is currently underway in our neighbouring BJP ruled state of Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Adityanath government is cracking down hard on criminals and Nitish Kumar is having a soft corner for criminals. Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav want to win the election on the basis of goondaism. The people of Bihar are watching everything and they will answer appropriately at the right time,” Sinha added.

20230427-200402