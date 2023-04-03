INDIA

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for in-person appeal in Surat court

NewsWire
0
0

After Rahul Gandhi, who was sentenced to two years in prison in a criminal defamation case, was granted bail extension by a sessions court in Surat on Monday, the BJP slammed the Congress leader for his in-person appeal in the court.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Had he (Rahul Gandhi) gone there to display his arrogance or to put pressure on the judiciary or to threaten the investigating agencies?

“The way Rahul Gandhi turned the entire episode into a show is condemnable. He should have apologised to the OBC community first, but not doing so shows Congress’ arrogance. He could have gone there as a common leader in a simple manner, but he had all the other corrupt Congress leaders with him.”

20230403-223604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Baghel, Deo meet Rahul Gandhi amid rift in Chhattisgarh Congress

    SC asks AIIMS to examine health of DHFL ex-CMD Kapil Wadhawan...

    Sushil Kumar Modi says received threat letter from Bengal

    Kerala Oppn asks Vijayan to break his silence as Covid rages