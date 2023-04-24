INDIA

BJP slams TN govt’s move to allow liquor at commercial places

Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai, has slammed the move of the state government to allow liquor at commercial places like sports stadiums and banquet halls.

In a statement on Monday, the BJP President said that the DMK in its election manifesto had promised to systematically close down liquor shops in the state. He flayed the DMK government for making amendments in the rule to allow liquor to be served in banquet halls, wedding halls and sports grounds.”

Annamalai said that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu had already become a challenge to the public. He stated, “We strongly condemn DMK’s continued involvement in activities that lead to social disorder in order to increase the income of liquor factories run by the party.”

The Tamil Nadu BJP leader called upon the government to immediately roll back the order of serving liquor at weddings, banquet halls, and sports grounds.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu government has introduced a special licence by making amendments in the liquor rule to permit serving of liquor at convention halls, convention centres, marriage halls, sports stadiums and household functions.

