BJP split over Meerut SP’s ‘go to Pakistan’ remark

Lucknow/New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be a divided house on the issue of a senior police officer allegedly asking protestors in Meerut to “go to Pakistan”.

While UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has defended the Meerut Superintendent of Police (SP), Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas NAqvi has demanded “immediate action”.

“It’s condemnable if it’s true. Immediate action should be taken against the officer,” said Naqvi in Mumbai on Saturday, despite BJP leaders in UP defending Meerut SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh.

Even Umar Bharti has supported Singh. The senior BJP leader said, “I stand by Meerut City SP Singh”.

The Meerut SP was caught on camera telling the anti-CAA protesters to ‘go to Pakistan’. Later on Saturday, Singh said he was compelled to make such remark as demonstrators were shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.

Major political parties, including the Congress, the BSP and the AIMIM, have come out sharply against the cop.

But for the BJP, it’s not the opposition but its own inherent contradictions on the issue, is a bother.

