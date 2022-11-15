INDIA

BJP spokesperson sends defamation notice to AAP leader

NewsWire
0
0

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday issued a defamation notice to AAP leader Naresh Balyan after the latter linked his name with the Mehrauli murder case accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala.

Naresh Balyan tweeted mentioning Shehzad Poonawalla’s name and connecting it with Aftab Ameen Poonawala.

He tweeted, “What is the relationship between Aftab Poonawalla, who killed Shraddha Walker and cut her into 35 pieces, and BJP leader Shahzad Poonawalla? People are raising their voice on social media media. People want to know, if there is no relationship, Shehzad Poonawalla then why are you running? Come to the media and give clarification.”

Taking action against him, Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, “My lawyer @namitsaxena2007 has initiated criminal & civil proceedings against Naresh Balyan for his unsubstantiated, reckless & defamatory statements. I will be taking further legal actions against anyone amplifying this lie & also other steps soon – copy of notice below.”

The BJP spokesperson said, “If he doesn’t apologise, matter will go to the court. First notice is issued that is the law so that’s been done today. I will be taking further legal actions against anyone amplifying this lie & also other steps soon.”

Aftab Poonawalla killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, chopped her body into 35 pieces, and disposed of them across the city near Mehrauli forest area for 18 days.

20221115-155805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League: Ogana brace helps Sreenidi Deccan end RoundGlass Punjab’s unbeaten run

    Vaani starts shooting for her next film on her birthday!

    Pleasant weather forecast in Kashmir during next 48 hours

    Countdown for Indian rocket mission begins at 5 pm today