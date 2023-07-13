On the fourth day of the ongoing session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, BJP leaders on Thursday staged massive protests in and outside of the House.

While top BJP leaders like Union Minister Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sushil Modi, Samrat Chaudhary paticipated in a protest march from the historic Gandhi Maidan to Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha was led the demonstration inside the House.

“We believe that a change will take place in 2025. It is also possible that it might happen even earlier,” Saran BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, who sat on a dharna in the portico of the Assembly, said: “The state government in Bihar was formed through a thief’s door. Its Deputy Chief Minister had promised 10 lakh jobs. Nitish Kumar promised for the same work with the same salary,

stealing the rights of teachers of Bihar through domicile policy and cheating youths. People of Bihar are realising the ploy of Nitish Kumar and they will teach him a lesson in the upcoming elections.”

Sanjay Sarawgi, a BJP MLA from Darbhanga, said: “Nitish Kumar is roaming with a chargesheeted Deputy Chief Minister and not taking action on him. They are beating teachers and imposing domicile policies. This is the reason why BJP opted for the protest march to expose Nitish Kumar government.”

Meanwhile, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said: “BJP is doing protest marches but common people are not joining them. They have called people on rent to join the protest, they also have not come here. I have more public support than them.

“The common people are realising that inflation, price rise of commodities, LPG cylinders, fuel prices are rocketing. What happened to 2 crore jobs per year. Where is Rs 15 lakh in every account?”

2023071338455