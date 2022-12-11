INDIA

BJP starts preparation for 2024 election in Uttarakhand, calls MPs meeting

The Bharatiya Janta Party had started preparation for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with its Uttarakhand in charge Dushyant Gautam calling a meeting of all MPs of the hill state in Delhi on Monday for discussions, sources said.

“In-charge Dushyant Gautam will hold a meeting with all the MPs of Uttarakhand in Delhi tomorrow (Monday). Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also attend the meeting.The meeting will be held at the house of former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ before 8 p.m.,” a party source said.

On the agenda of the meeting, he said: “Brainstorming will be done regarding the programmes decided in the recently-held national office bearers meeting regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.”

After landslide win in the Gujarat Assembly election, the BJP has started staking claim to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has also started preparations for the Assembly elections to be held in 2023, as these will determine which party may have an edge in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

20221211-205601

