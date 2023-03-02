Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Thursday alleged that the BJP government was suppressing the voice of people by using government machinery and transferring government employees if their family members raise voice against them.

Addressing a press conference here, GPCC President Amit Patkar said that there were incidents where government employees have been transferred for raising voice against the government by their family members. “This government is targeting each and every person. Those who speak against them are being targeted. There are many examples across Goa where government employees are transferred for raising voice against the government,” Patkar said.

“Congress party never did such things. In the past we scrapped the Special Economic Zone when people opposed it and even the Regional Plan was scrapped. We never imposed anything against the wishes of people,” he said.

“We in our manifesto had promised that Congress will not allow ‘coal hub’, but today forcefully double tracking work is going on,” Patkar said, adding that the police force is used to complete this work.

“In Goa 65 per cent voted against the BJP. Now we need to unite the people and throw this government out in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, otherwise they will ‘finish’ the people of the country along with Goa,” Patkar said.

He questioned whether any of the promises made by the BJP in 2014 were fulfilled. “Have you got (credited) Rs 15 lakhs in your bank account. Have the ‘acche din’ come,” he questioned.

He said that the BJP failed to address core issues like price rise and unemployment. “In 2012 and 2013, the BJP leaders, who are now ministers, were doing ‘Tamasha’ on roads over price rise. Today the domestic LPG cylinder rate has crossed Rs 1,100. Today the same leaders are mum though price rise is taking place,” He said.

He said that crime rate and prostitution rate is increasing in Goa. “We will take all these issues to the people of Goa,” he said.

20230302-131202