INDIA

BJP takes 30% commission from mutts to release funds: Lingayat seer

NewsWire
0
0

In further embarrassment for Karnataka’s ruling BJP, which has suffered a dent in its image following the suicide case of contractor who alleged harassment by a minister over commission, a prominent Lingayat seer on Monday accused the government of taking 30 per cent commission from religious institutions and mutts for releasing funds.

Participating in a tractor rally organised by senior Congress leader S.R. Patil, Dingaleshwara Swamiji said: “The ruling BJP not only takes commission from contractors, that it even takes 30 per cent commission from religious seers.”

The religious mutts will have to pay 30 per cent cuts to get the funds released and projects of mutts will take off, he alleged.

“The officers directly tell us about the commission. If an ice cream is granted in New Delhi or Bengaluru, by the time it reaches north Karnataka, only the stick will remain,” he alleged.

The statement of the seer has created a stir in the political corridors of the state. Opposition party Congress has launched a high voltage attack on BJP, with its Executive Presidents of Congress Satish Jarkiholi and Eshwar Khandre have slammed the ruling party over the issue. “Corruption does not have caste and religion. BJP is using caste and religion to its advantage,” said Khandre.

However, BJP ministers have taken objection to the statements made by the seer.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil said that “before giving bribe, the swamiji should have protested. “He is talking like a Congress worker. Earlier he supported former CM B.S. Yediyurappa… he has now shown his chameleon nature,” he said.

20220418-193403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    At 38,792, India sees rise in new Covid cases

    TN ‘honour’ killing case: One sentenced to death, 12 get life...

    Cabinet approves pact between SEBI & Manitoba Securities Commission on securities...

    Major Gen Prashant Srivastava new chief of RR’s Victor Force