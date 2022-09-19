INDIA

BJP takes jibe at Kamal Nath for ‘will lend my car if anybody wants to join BJP’ remark

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath’s statement “I will offer my car to those (from Congress) who are willing to join the BJP” has created a war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in the state.

The former Chief Minister made the remark while replying to questions on the recent exodus from Congress, saying: “What are you thinking? Congress will be finished? You are saying some people want to join the BJP. Whoever wants to join the BJP can go. We don’t want to stop anyone. I would even lend them my car to go and join the BJP.”

To begin with, senior Congress leader Ajay Singh (Rahul) disagreed with his party chief’s statement. Singh, who is the son of former MP Chief Minister late Arjun Singh and is considered opposed to Kamal Nath, said, “Yah Samay Jodne Ka hai, Chhondne Ka Nahin. (This is the time for uniting, not deserting).”

Meanwhile, BJP leaders took a jibe at Congress, saying Kamal Nath would need so many cars to drop his partymen to the BJP office.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya, who was in Jabalpur on Monday, told mediapersons, “Kamal Nath would need so many cars to drop his MLAs at the BJP office. There are several Congress leaders who are not happy with Kamal Nath’s leadership.”

Another senior BJP leader and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who hardly misses any opportunity to attack the opposition, said, “Rahul Gandhi is uniting the Congress and at the same time Kamal Nath is dropping party leader.”

