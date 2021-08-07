The BJP carried out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in honour of martyrs in Gurugram on Saturday. Several party leaders including Union Minister of State for Statistics and Gurugram Lok Sabha MP Rao Inderjit Singh and Sudhir Singla, MLA from the Gurugram constituency, were seen leading the yatra.

The chief guest of the programme was Rao Inderjit Singh.

The yatra received a rousing welcome as thousands of people joined the march. The yatra which started from John Hall located in Civil Lines, ended at Company Bag located in the old judicial complex.

While addressing party workers and participants, Rao said: “The Tiranga Yatra has been organised to pay homage to martyrs.”

The party has planned a mega show of nationalism and patriotism for a fortnight across 90 assembly constituencies in the state. From Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Cabinet Ministers, MLAs to the chairman of Boards and Corporations, all party leaders will lead these yantras in their respective assembly constituencies holding the Tricolour till August 14.

During the event in Gurugram, posters and the Tricolour photographs were displayed on vehicles and strict instructions have been given to participants to follow the flag code so that the Tricolour is not disrespected, BJP leader said.

–IANS

