INDIA

BJP takes U-turn after announcing suspension of ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ in Raj

NewsWire
0
0

In view of the alarming spike in the number of Covid cases and deaths in China, Rajasthan BJP had on Thursday afternoon postponed its ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ in the state. However, the party changed its stand hours later and said that the Yatra will continue.

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia had tweeted at 3.04 p.m.: “Corona is again spreading its wings in the world. In such a situation, we have stopped the ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ for the time being. In the future, again under the new strategy, BJP will go among the people and raise their voice against the misrule of the Congress government. At present, due to the instructions of the Central government, we have postponed the Yatra.”

At 5.38 p.m., Poonia again tweeted: “At present, no guidelines have been issued by the Centre or the state government regarding Corona. In such a situation, there was some confusion regarding the postponement of the Yatra. For the time being, it has been decided not to postpone the Yatra. Our ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ will continue. However, the Corona protocols will be taken care of at the meetings to be held during the Yatra. At the same time, the journey will not be postponed until a guideline is issued by the Centre or the state.”

Earlier in the afternoon, BJP’s Rjasthan in-charge Arun Singh had told the media in Delhi about postponing the ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’. Leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulabchand Kataria, had also told the party workers not to gather in large numbers as he cautioned them against the virus.

It may noted that citing concerns after a spike in cases in China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, requesting the Congress leader to suspend his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which was passing through Rajasthan, “in the national interest” if protocols could not be followed.

Ever since, Congress leaders in the state have been raising questions over BJP’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ in Rajasthan.

BJP President J.P. Nadda had kicked off the ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ at a public meeting in Jaipur on December 1. On December 3, the state BJP started the campaign by sending 51 chariots to 200 Assembly constituencies in the state.

20221222-210204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Majority of Indians believe election of Droupadi Murmu will help BJP...

    Prime Minister Modi meets BJP’s national Secretaries

    Cong insistence on being centre of alliance is the speed-breaker

    Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘shot in the head’ comment reflects arrogance: BJP MP