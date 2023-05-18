After the Supreme Court refused to hear the Bihar government’s plea on the caste-based survey plea, BJP leaders are taking a circuitous approach to criticise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Mahagathbandhan government.

Firebrand BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that he respects the court order. “I don’t want to comment on the court’s decision. I am not against the caste-based census in Bihar.”

Interacting with media persons at Patna airport, he said that Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad have been in power in Bihar for the last 35 years and “should disclose how many jobs they have given to Dalits, Mahadalits, EBCs at the panchayat and block level”.

BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh said: “The Bihar government is cheating the people of state. They went to the Supreme Court and Patna High Court without preparation. It is happening only to get the votes of common people. They are committing a fraud. If the Chief Minister has the guts, he should make a law and then go to the High Court and Supreme Court. BJP is with the Bihar government but not with fraud.”

However, JD-U MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “Our government pointed out in the Supreme Court that it is not a census but a socio-economic survey in Bihar. 80 per cent work has already been completed and if the rest is not done, the expense of the state government will go in vain.”

“The Supreme Court has said that it would not do a hearing before the scheduled next hearing fixed by the Patna High Court on July 3.

“We want to expose the BJP over the issue of caste based survey. Some of the BJP leaders went in the court against reservation to OBCs. The caste-based survey was completed in Karnataka and Telangana and Odisha and Kerala are preparing for the same, why would Bihar not do that?” Kumar said.

“We have an option of making the law and completing the survey. It would be done at the government level and Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary already made it clear,” he added.

20230518-195804