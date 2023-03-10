INDIA

BJP targets AAP over arrest of Sisodia & Satyendar Jain

Ever since the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor scam case, Delhi BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have been continuously attacking each other.

To target the AAP, BJP has now come up with new posters. In the poster, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been shown as ‘scamsters’. Tweeting the poster titled as ‘Jodi No. 1’, the BJP wrote, “Manish Sisodia, Satyendar to jhanki hai, inka sargana Kejriwal abhi baaki hai.”

The ED arrested Sisodia on Thursday, a day before his bail plea was to be heard in court. Prior to the ED, the CBI had arrested him in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also reacted to the arrest of Sisodia by the ED.

Kejriwal on Thursday tweeted, “Manish was first arrested by the CBI. CBI did not find any evidence, no money was found in the raid. There is a bail hearing tomorrow. Manish would have been released tomorrow. So today ED arrested him. They have only one aim – to keep Manish inside at all costs by creating new fake cases everyday. The public is watching. It will answer.”

On February 26, the CBI took Manish Sisodia into custody. After his arrest, he was sent to CBI custody for five days. He was produced before the court on Saturday (March 4), and Special Judge MK Nagpal sent him to central agency’s remand for two more days.

In the hearing held on March 6, the court sent him to judicial custody till March 20. While his bail plea is to yet be heard on Friday.

