BJP targets AAP over Rafale; Kejriwal reminds it of poor air

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) As the national capital continues to face air pollution, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said those who supported the ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogan for the Rafale deal should apologise, tagging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet. Kejriwal in turn urged the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change not to do politics and stand together to combat air pollution in the city.

The BJP has been demanding that the Congress must apologise for alleging corruption in the Rafale deal after the Supreme Court dismissed a review petition seeking a probe into the fighter jet deal.

Taking that forward, Javadekar on Saturday tweeted that the Supreme Court had said that there is no need for an inquiry in the Rafale deal. He said even after the SC verdict, “the Congress is shamelessly supporting the ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogan”.

Javadekar demanded that both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi must apologise for the remarks. In another tweet, he tagged Kejriwal and said those who have supported the ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogan’ should also apologise.

Reacting to it, Kejriwal said: “Sir, this is not a time to do politics but to remove pollution together. All governments should work together to provide relief to people from the pollution. The people and the government of Delhi are doing all that is in our hands. Sir, we need your support.”

Also, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Saturday led a demonstration against Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party near the AAP office for its “malicious and baseless” allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to malign his image.

As the BJP protesters reached the AAP office, they were welcomed by the AAP workers with ‘jalebi’, asking for “missing” BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, a day after the cricketer-turned-politician skipped a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Urban Development on air pollution and was seen enjoying ‘jalebis’ in Indore, where India and Bangladesh are playing their second Test match and Gambhir is part of the commentary team.

During the protest march, Tiwari and the party workers raised slogans against the AAP and demanded an apology from it for trying to “malign the image” of Modi.

‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ was a slogan used by the Congress in its 2019 Lok Sabha campaign, after voicing allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal.

–IANS

nks/rs/bg