INDIA

BJP targets AAP over Satyendar Jain’s massage video in jail

NewsWire
0
0

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday attacked Aam Adami Party after a video of AAP Minister Satyendar Jain surfaced in social media, in which he could be seen getting massage in Tihar Jail.

At a press conference in which BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta were present, the party also showed the CCTV footage of jailed minister getting the massage by the jail officers.

Taking to Twiiter to react on massage video of Jain, Delhi BJP incharge Baijayant Panda said “This is AAP culture of giving VVIP treatment to those who are on wrong side of law! A tainted and jailed minister of AAP, denied bail five times, gets a massage inside Tihar jail. AAPsurdity at its peak. Shame Panda.”

Another BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “Arvind Kejriwal has reduced Tihar to a massage parlour. His jailed minister Satyendar Jain would get a masseur, who would, in violation of all jail rules, indulge the inmate, because of his proximity to the Delhi CM. Delhi Govt manages Tihar. These corrupt people came to change the Indian Politics.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “So instead of Sazaa – Satyendar Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage! Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt. This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal.”

Hashtag Satyendar Jain is also trending on Twitter over ‘Massage Video’.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma demanded an apology from Arvind kejriwal for comparing Satyendar Jain to Shaheed Bhagat Singh for being in jail.

Delhi BJP also lodged a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, jailed minister Satyendar Jain and Tihar officials at Hari Nagar Police station on Saturday.

20221119-143603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AAP delegation meets SEC over MCD wards delimitation

    Dense fog engulfs Delhi

    India reports 93,249 new Covid cases, highest since Sep

    Jacqueline Fernandez & Badshah come together for Pepsi’s latest anthem