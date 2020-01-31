BJP targets Kejriwal over ‘promises’ to slum dwellers

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the commitments made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the slum dwellers during the 2015 Assembly elections.

A video released by the BJP national president J.P. Nadda, shows that Kejriwal is promising pucca houses to all the slum dwellers of the capital, which BJP claims remains still a ‘piped dream’ for them.

Nadda tweeted, “Kejriwal ji, you promised to make pucca houses for all the slum dwellers as soon as you formed the government. Far from giving the house, you kept playing with their feelings for five years. Now BJP has pledged that where there are slums, the party will build two-room houses. And Modi ji does what he says.”

In this assembly election, the BJP is talking about ‘home in place of slum’. BJP workers are going to Delhi’s 376 slums and promising families to build 2-room houses after the elections.

There are about 2 lakh families living in clusters in the national capital. As part of its campaign, the BJP is going to the slums and saying that even though Kejriwal did not fulfill the promise made in 2015, the Modi government will build pucca houses for all the slum dwellers in the capital.

The BJP claims that by 2022 the Modi government will make Delhi slum-free.

–IANS

hindi-sdr/