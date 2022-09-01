INDIA

BJP targets Nitish Kumar as Bihar law minister resigns

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP in Bihar targetted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after Law minister Kartikeya Singh, who was shifted out of the law ministry, resigned on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at the chief minister BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that the Nitish Kumar government lost its first wicket and is set to lose more soon.

“The first wicket of Nitish Kumar government fell and more will tumble in future. Nitish Kumar was clean bowled in the first over,” Modi said.

Coming under fire for allowing a kidnap accused to continue as the law minister, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday swapped Kartikeya Singh’s portfolio with the sugarcane minister Shamim Ahmed. Soon after, Singh tendered his resignation which was accepted by the chief minister’s office and forwarded to Governor Phagu Chouhan.

Another MLA Niraj Kumar Bablu said: “There is an Ali Baba Chalis Chor government running in Bihar. Nitish Kumar changed the portfolio of his cabinet minister but everyone is tainted. It is a kind of Ali Baba Chalis Chor government.”

Alok Ranjan, the former minister and a BJP MLA said: “Nitish Kumar is politically so compulsive that he is offering minister posts to leaders having criminal backgrounds. Nitish Kumar left the NDA by saying that he disrespected saffron leaders. Now, I want to say that he would realise the disrespect while staying among tainted leaders within Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.”

20220901-112805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alt News co-founder Zubair moves sessions court for bail

    Raj announces perks for pvt hospitals to set up oxygen plants

    ‘Flash droughts’ to set in more rapidly worldwide: Study

    Drug peddlers again attack Mumbai NCB sleuths