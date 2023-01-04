The BJP, the lone opposition party in Bihar, on Wednesday termed state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘Samadhan Yatra’ as ‘Vyawadhan Yatra’, and claimed that it will become the ‘farewell yatra’ for him.

“Gandhi Ji’s message on seven social sins is prominently displayed on every government building in Bihar but Nitish Kumar is doing politics contrary to that. He is sitting in the lap of corrupts and communal tension spreaders. He has transformed good governance (Sushashan) to bad governance (Kushashan) in Bihar. The crime and corruption are on the peak. He is going for the Samadhan Yatra but maintaining distance from the common people,” Sinha said.

“What kind of Samadhan Yatra is this?” he said.

“Nitish Kumar will maintain distance from the common people of Bihar. He has not invited elected representatives including MPs and MLAs. Such an act attributes to bureaucratic anarchism in Bihar and it will definitely hurt him in future. When I was the Speaker of Bihar assembly, I pointed out the bureaucratic anarchism and I am saying again as a leader of opposition to avoid doing this,” Sinha said.

Nitish Kumar is scheduled to kick-off Samadhan Yatra from Valmikinagar in West Champaran on Wednesday, which will end in Sheikhpura on January 29.

During the Yatra, he, along with additional chief secretaries, ADMs and DGP, will review various projects of the state government.

