The BJP on Friday “thanked” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for not blaming the party or its leaders for erroneously reading from last year’s documents while presenting the state’s budget in the Assembly.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters outside Parliament that it was good on Gehlot’s part that he apologised for his faux pas instead of blaming the BJP.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal could be seen laughing at Shekhawat’s comments.

He was responding to a question on Rajasthan chief minister erroneously reading from last year’s documents while presenting the state’s budget for 2023-24, earlier in the day.

The opposition BJP in Rajasthan protested in the Assembly, claiming that the budget had been leaked.

Gehlot on his part apologised, saying that it happened by mistake.

The chief minister said that only if there had been a difference between what is written in the documents distributed to the members and the budget from which he was reading, then it could have been a serious issue.

“If only a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, then how can it be termed as a leak,” Gehlot said.

He even tweeted, saying that the BJP only wants to show that it’s against the progress of the state.

“Their imaginary claim that the budget has been leaked, shows that they won’t even spare the budget from their shallow politics. BJP is the only obstacle in the way of savings, relief and progress,” Gehlot tweeted.

