INDIA

BJP ‘thanks’ Gehlot for not blaming party on his budget faux pas

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP on Friday “thanked” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for not blaming the party or its leaders for erroneously reading from last year’s documents while presenting the state’s budget in the Assembly.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters outside Parliament that it was good on Gehlot’s part that he apologised for his faux pas instead of blaming the BJP.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal could be seen laughing at Shekhawat’s comments.

He was responding to a question on Rajasthan chief minister erroneously reading from last year’s documents while presenting the state’s budget for 2023-24, earlier in the day.

The opposition BJP in Rajasthan protested in the Assembly, claiming that the budget had been leaked.

Gehlot on his part apologised, saying that it happened by mistake.

The chief minister said that only if there had been a difference between what is written in the documents distributed to the members and the budget from which he was reading, then it could have been a serious issue.

“If only a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, then how can it be termed as a leak,” Gehlot said.

He even tweeted, saying that the BJP only wants to show that it’s against the progress of the state.

“Their imaginary claim that the budget has been leaked, shows that they won’t even spare the budget from their shallow politics. BJP is the only obstacle in the way of savings, relief and progress,” Gehlot tweeted.

20230210-153603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi inaugurates world’s first Nano Urea Liquid plant in Gandhinagar

    Shikhar Dhawan named captain for India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against...

    UK Queen consort Camilla, Prince Charles visit B’luru health centre

    IPL 2022: Dhawan, Mayank fifties power Punjab Kings to 198/5 against...