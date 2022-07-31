The three-day training camp of BJP ministers, leaders and office bearers, that concluded in Chitrakoot on Sunday, has asked the party to aggressively market the various schemes of the Modi and Yogi governments among the poor and also focus its ideology for the upcoming Lok Sabah elections.

The BJP has decided to focus on the ‘slips’ made by the opposition, the recent remark against President made by Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, being one of them.

The BJP leaders claimed the remark reflected the Congress’s ‘anti-tribal’ bias.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev said at the meet: “The Congress had insulted leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukerjee, Karpoori Thakur and Sharad Yadav. By helping a tribal woman reach the country’s top post, the BJP has shown how it cares for the tribals and marginalized but as is evident by the uncouth remark, the Congress has insulted the President. The cadres need to go to the people and tell them how Congress has traditionally hurt the weaker sections of society.”

The saffron party also asked its cadre to talk about the highly effective strategy of the BJP government in tackling the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the Health Minister, talked about how the Modi government’s policies of test, trace and treatment and subsequently of free vaccination doses during a global scare like Covid-19, that helped the country.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma spoke of the party’s contribution in the national restructuring mission, while BJP MP Laxmikant Bajpai spoke of the country’s growing global profile and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi spoke of media and election management with reference to elections.

The BJP cadres were warned against being lulled into a sense of complacency, induced by series of spectacular wins.

The party also indicated that it would aggressively continue to pursue the path of “cultural nationalism”.

The BJP leadership is also devising strategies to connect with Pasmanda (backward) Muslims as well as Muslim women, who party leaders feel, are now more politically receptive, due to initiatives like ban on the ‘triple talaq’ instant divorce practice.

