INDIA

BJP to begin Tripura assembly election campaign with 35 rallies

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP is set to launch its campaign for the Tripura assembly elections with 35 rallies on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Smriti Irani will launch the campaign in the state.

Nadda will start the mega election campaign by holding a Vijay Sankalp rally in Tripura’s Amarpur.

According to sources, after the Vijay Sankalp rally, BJP’s Union ministers, senior leaders and chief ministers of other states, including Tripura, will make efforts to create an atmosphere in favour of the saffron party by holding 35 small and big rallies in the state.

Sources said that the BJP may release its election manifesto for the assembly elections.

All 60 seats of the assembly are to be voted for on February 16, the results of which will be announced on March 2.

Significantly, the BJP formed the government for the first time in the state by winning nearly 44 per cent votes in the last assembly elections in 2018.

20230202-144003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIIT acquires US-based St. Charles Consulting Group for $23.4 mn

    Kerala Police arrest conman posing as SP of Police

    State PWD Minister issues controversial order

    Fuel price hiked again, petrol nearing century mark across the country