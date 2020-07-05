BJP to cash in on social media for Bihar poll campaign

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) The upcoming Bihar assembly elections will be fought on the social media platforms as well. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) though far ahead of the opposition parties in the election campaign, Janata Dal (United), too, is organising virtual rallies and using social media to reach out to the people, like the BJP.

After organizing 60 virtual rallies successfully across the country, the BJP is now focused on Bihar. The party’s emphasis is on social media campaigns for which it has appointed 9,500 IT cell heads in Bihar alone. All these IT cell heads will take over the reins of campaigning in the upcoming assembly elections.

Besides IT heads, the party intends to form a WhatsApp group for every booth, says a senior Bihar BJP leader. In the last two months, 50,000 WhatsApp groups have been created, and efforts are on to form nearly 72,000 such groups.

Through these WhatsApp groups, the party will circulate senior party leaders’ video clips, messages and exhortations to the voters. All IT cell heads will be monitored by the party’s national IT cell. The entire campaign will be run under the supervision of the party’s national leadership.

The party has divided the state into 5,500 mandals and 9,500 Shakti Kendras. Each Shakti Kendra will monitor the functioning of 6 to 7 booths.

The BJP is now taking forward virtual rallies in all the constituencies with the first rally addressed by the Union Home minister Amit Shah. Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav is camping in Patna and reviewing the party’s election preparations in all the districts.

The BJP has been highlighting the Prime Minister’s achievements during these campaign rallies. Party workers have started door-to-door campaigns as well, taking the message of the Prime Minister. BJP MPs and MLAs have also been pitching in for the campaign. The party plans to reach out to all polling booths and voters. A team of seven party workers by the name of ‘Saptarishi’ is being deployed at all polling booths.

