Karnataka’s BJP unit will approach Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday in connection with the suspension of 10 party MLAs from the state Assembly.

According to sources, BJP leaders are holding a meeting in this regard at the party headquarters.

The BJP has decided to also lodge complaints against the Speaker and the ruling Congress government, the sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, JD (S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is holding the legislative party meeting at Vidhana Soudha to take a decision on supporting the BJP in the House on the issue.

The BJP party has also decided to continue the protest in the house and session is likely to witness chaotic scenes on Thursday as well.

Meanwhile, Speaker U.T. Khader met Governor Gehlot in the morning and briefed him about the development over the suspension of the BJP MLAs due to their unruly behaviour.

When Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani was at the chair, the BJP legislators had objected to the deputation of IAS officers for welcoming leaders who attended the Opposition Party meeting in Bengaluru.

They alleged that the state IAS officers were forced to welcome leaders who are out on bail.

They tore the copies of the new acts presented in the house and threw them towards the chair.

The MLA were then forcefully lifted out of the house and suspended for unruly behaviour in the house and showing disrespect to the chair of the Speaker.

Condemning the development, the BJP and JD (S) staged a protest at the entrance of Vidhana Soudha and compared the ruling Congress government’s regime to that of Adolf Hiter’s.

